Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7%

ORCL opened at $223.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

