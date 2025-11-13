Frequency Electronics, Inc. $FEIM Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Frequency Electronics worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEIM shares. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Frequency Electronics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Frequency Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.