Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

Arista Networks stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.