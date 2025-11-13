sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and $13.44 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sudeng has traded up 222.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00707789 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $12,789,929.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

