Concordium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $360.70 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $360.70 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,183,507,401 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/@concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

