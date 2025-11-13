Metahero Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $40.33 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001171 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

