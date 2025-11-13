Vaulta (A) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Vaulta (A) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Vaulta has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Vaulta has a market cap of $417.08 million and approximately $37.45 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vaulta coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,603,221,183.5352 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.27131875 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $40,499,300.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

