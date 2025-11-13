Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 4,135 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $111.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

