Smith-Midland Corp. $SMID Position Lifted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,968 shares during the period. Smith-Midland makes up 32.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Smith-Midland worth $75,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Smith-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth about $370,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

SMID stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Smith-Midland Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMID shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith-Midland

In related news, major shareholder Rodney I. Smith sold 13,656 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $564,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 534,499 shares in the company, valued at $22,106,878.64. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Russell Bruner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $234,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,561.64. This represents a 47.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $853,081 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

