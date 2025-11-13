T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after buying an additional 1,634,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 1,509,453 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after acquiring an additional 148,728 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.65 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

