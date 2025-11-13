JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 156,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

