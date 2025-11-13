Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) traded down 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 493. 4,497,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 482,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 665.

The stock has a market cap of £441.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.78.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Murrells purchased 12,049 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

