Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 30,310,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 42,551,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Gfinity Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

