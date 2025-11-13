Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 830.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,802,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7%
OEF stock opened at $342.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
