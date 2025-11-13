Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

