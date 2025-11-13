Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Boosted by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 97,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,401,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,423,000 after buying an additional 634,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

