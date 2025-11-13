Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 86.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

