Nwam LLC Sells 947 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $4,486,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $6,485,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

