Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,874,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NOC opened at $558.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.02. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

