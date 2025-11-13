Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

