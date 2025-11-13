American Tower Corporation $AMT Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,641 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

