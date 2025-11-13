Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stake Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $106,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.24. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

