Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $48.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

