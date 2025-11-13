3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) fell 16.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,373 and last traded at GBX 3,380.97. 49,668,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 5,528,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

