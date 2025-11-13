Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2%

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

