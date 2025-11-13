M&G PLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

M&G PLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,927 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 398,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,576,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,695,000 after buying an additional 164,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 128,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,941,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,947,000 after buying an additional 451,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

