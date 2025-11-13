Hudock Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 205.8% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. This trade represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.