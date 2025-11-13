MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $339.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average of $320.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The company has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

