Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $647.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.58.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

