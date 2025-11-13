Hudock Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,913 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

