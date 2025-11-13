MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $261.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.