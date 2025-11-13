MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $294.91 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.