CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $41,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

KO opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

