CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $41,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

KO opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

