iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Decreased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.85 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.