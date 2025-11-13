Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $2.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 80.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $482.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $484.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.61 and a 200-day moving average of $445.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

