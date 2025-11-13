Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $46,148,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 244,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.0%

AMD opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

