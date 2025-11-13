Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes $843,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $273.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $277.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

