Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million.
Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge makes up 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned about 3.69% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
