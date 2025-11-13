Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge makes up 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned about 3.69% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

