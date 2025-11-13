Royal Harbor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,964 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,739.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CGGO opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.