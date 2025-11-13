374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 138.71% and a negative net margin of 1,278.90%.

374Water Stock Down 5.4%

SCWO stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.08. 374Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 374Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at 374Water

In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 473,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $203,480.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,112,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,431.76. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,845,693 shares of company stock worth $1,788,476. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

