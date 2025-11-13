Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF $BMVP

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

