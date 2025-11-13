iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Stake Reduced by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

DSI opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

