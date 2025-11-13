Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 171,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,895,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.