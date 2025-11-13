Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 25,882 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $102.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

