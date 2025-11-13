FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth $704,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

