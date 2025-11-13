The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

