The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
