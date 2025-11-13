Petix & Botte Co Has $13.88 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,183,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

