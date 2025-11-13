Petix & Botte Co Sells 9,203 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Petix & Botte Co decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,226,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

