Petix & Botte Co Has $4.24 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

