4,075 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
